We have a sweet way for you to lift up other women. Remarkable Woman Melissa Vine, Director of The Beacon, and Cake Donor Alisa Woods, Owner of Sift n Sprinkle share details about the Cake Gala.

The Cake Gala is November 4th at 6 PM at The River Center in Des Moines. Get your tickets by this Friday at thebeacondm.org/cakegala.