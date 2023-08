The more butterflies the better! Artist Jill Wells explains art you’ll see at the new Broadlawns Community Clinic at Drake.

The grand opening of the clinic is September 7th from 4:30 to 7:30 pm at 2901 University Avenue in Des Moines.

Broadlawns Medical Center is located off Hickman Road in Des Moines. Call 515-282-2200 to make an appointment or go online to broadlawns.org.