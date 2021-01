2021 is off to a busy start for the Polk County Board of Supervisors and the County Health Department. Polk County Board Chair Angela Connolly shares how the county is handling the COVID 19 recovery and other priorities this year.

Helen Eddy from Polk County Health Department shares when people in Polk County can get the vaccine and how they will know when they are eligible.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine relief, you can visit polkcountyiowa.gov/health.