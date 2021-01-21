Building Healthy Habits Through Hy-Vee’s Virtual Programs

Hy-Vee is making it easier than ever to eat healthier. You can now connect with a Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian from the comfort of your home. One of the most popular nutrition services for 2021 is Healthy Habits. It is a 4-week menu program designed for customers seeking an easy-to-follow eating plan.

Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Erin Good shares the details on the new program and examples of what’s included in a meal plan.

Go to Hy-Vee.com/Health to find your Hy-Vee dietitian and connect virtually. You will also see the option to schedule a complimentary discovery session with your Hy-Vee Dietitian.