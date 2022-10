Gary Scrutchfield, President of Iowa Skilled Trades and Owner of Lumberman Drywall and Roofing Supply, shows how to walk and work on drywall stilts and the important skills needed for construction.

Students get hands on experience welding, plumbing, carpentry, and so much more at the annual Build My Future event with the HBA of Greater Des Moines. Learn more at iowaskilledtrades.com