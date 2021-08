Students are headed back to campuses across the state. It’s time to talk credit, and we’re not talking about college credit.

Bai Carew, Veridian Credit Union Member Relations Advisor, shares why it’s important to build credit in college and the best way to do that.

You can learn more about becoming a member of Veridian Credit Union and all of the services they offer by visiting the website veridiancu.org or by calling 319-236-5600.