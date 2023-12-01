Organizations doing great work in our community are getting a boost this season thanks to a company that’s all about building better holidays. Affinity Credit Union is hosting the Building Better Holidays Campaign again this year. Project Iowa is one of the charities it is supporting.

Project Iowa Executive Director Julie Fugenschuh and Project Iowa YouthWorks Program Director Chris Noth share their mission.

Learn more about Project Iowa here www.projectiowa.org.

Learn more about Affinity Credit Union at www.affinitycuia.org.