Building Better Holidays: Polk County Housing Trust Fund

Hello Iowa

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mollie Giller, Polk County Housing Trust Fund Director of Programs and Supportive Services, and Matt Hauge, Polk County Housing Trust Fund Director of Communications, share PCHTF’s mission.

Andrea Dose, Chief Operating Officer for Affinity Credit Union, surprises PCHTF with $2,000 as part of the Building Better Holidays campaign!

Learn more about Affinity Credit Union and how it’s building better holidays and better lives at affinitycuia.org.

Learn more about Polk County Housing Trust Fund at PCHTF.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News