12 Days, 12 Charities, $24,000: Affinity Credit Union is Building Better Holidays.

Iowa Paraylyzed Veterans of America is the recipient of the $2,000 check today. Executive Director of the Iowa Chapter Kim Gould shares how the organization will use the donation. You can learn more at iowapva.org.

Visit Affinity Credit Union’s website to learn more about the Building Better Holidays Campaign.