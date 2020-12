Affinity Credit Union is all about building better lives. This December, Affinity is Building Better Holidays. For twelve days, Affinity will present a $2,000 check to a charity. Children & Families of Iowa is the recipient today.

CFI Chief Executive Officer Janice Lane Schroeder shares what CFI will do with that money. You can learn more on the Children & Families of Iowa’s website.

Go to Affinity Credit Union’s website to learn more about Building Better Holidays.