Building Better Holidays: Beacon of Life

Affinity Credit Union’s slogan is building better lives, and that is really what they do. For the next twelve days, we will feature a local charity, which will get a $2,000 check from Affinity. It’s called Building Better Holidays.

Melissa Vine with Beacon of Life shares how the donation will help the organization this season.

You can learn more about Beacon of Life and donate to the cause at beaconoflifedm.org.

You can learn more about Building Better Holidays on Affinity Credit Union’s website.