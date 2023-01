It’s an empowering day every April as students get hands on experience welding, plumbing, and more at the annual Build my Future event with Iowa Skilled Trades.

Morgan Wentland, Housby VP Human Resources, and Austin Hodges, Housby Rental Manager, share how students got hands on experience using heavy machinery.

Build my Future is coming up April 19th, 2023. You can learn more at iowaskilledtrades.com.