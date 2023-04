Breakast won’t ever be the same once you kick off your morning off with a brownie. Daily Dietitian Stacy Mitchell shares a recipe that makes a sweet treat a no- guilt way to start your day!

OATMEAL BROWNIE BAKE Ingredients:

1 cups quick oats

2 eggs

1/2 cup maple syrup

¾ cup Greek Yogurt

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup almond flour

1/3 cup mini chocolate chips

1 tsp baking powder

Find more recipes and workouts at www.dailydietitian.com.