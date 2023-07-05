It’s the first black owned comic production company in Iowa. Owner and Chief Writer Basi Affia shares why he opened Sensiil Studios and the goal of bringing representation to science fiction.
Learn more at https://www.sensiilstudios.com/
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
It’s the first black owned comic production company in Iowa. Owner and Chief Writer Basi Affia shares why he opened Sensiil Studios and the goal of bringing representation to science fiction.
Learn more at https://www.sensiilstudios.com/
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now