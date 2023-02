A new non-profit brings hope and healing with the help of horses! Rhythms of Grace Founder Dawn Carlson explains their mission and Dr. Sarah Abbott, Physical Therapist and Owner of Cultivate Physical Therapy, explains what equine assisted therapy is.

Mom Sarah Clark shares her daughter Aspen’s experience. Kim Connors explains how it’s helped her daughter Kayla.

You can learn more and donate at rhythmsofgraceequine.org.