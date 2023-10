The idea was sparked after an Iowa dad learned his son was being bullied. That idea is now a brand, with the mission to bring awareness to the effects of bullying. Executive Director of Simply Nerdie Caleb Thomas and Assistant Director Joshua Thomas share how they represent N.E.R.D and the four B’s of bullying.

To learn more about Simply Nerdie, you can go online to www.simplynerdie.com or give them a call at (319) 321-0381.