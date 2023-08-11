It’s not just bragging rights at stake. There’s a trophy, a cash prize and a trip to Vegas on the line, but only if you’re crowned Iowa’s Best Bagger!
Reigning Champ Nolan McGregor shares how it’s done.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
It’s not just bragging rights at stake. There’s a trophy, a cash prize and a trip to Vegas on the line, but only if you’re crowned Iowa’s Best Bagger!
Reigning Champ Nolan McGregor shares how it’s done.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now