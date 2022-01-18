Media representation helps kids look for cues in their social environment to develop and shape their understanding of ethnic-racial groups. When characters who look like them are shown, it can boost kids’ self-esteem and make it easier for their dreams to become reality. Keewa Nurullah joins us today with more on the impact Disney’s “Encanto” is making for kids everywhere.
Boosting self-esteem through media representation
Media representation helps kids look for cues in their social environment to develop and shape their understanding of ethnic-racial groups. When characters who look like them are shown, it can boost kids’ self-esteem and make it easier for their dreams to become reality. Keewa Nurullah joins us today with more on the impact Disney’s “Encanto” is making for kids everywhere.