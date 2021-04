Bookmark your spot today for the DSM Book Festival. The festival connects people who love books with people who create them. Colleen Murphy with the Greater Des Moines Partnership shares the details on this year’s event.

Register for the final two weeks of the DSM Book Festival. You can hear from best-selling authors, participate in writers’ workshops, hands-on activities, and kits for kids.



Learn more at dsmparternership.com/bookfestival.