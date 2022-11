A big Black Friday Sale is coming up at Shottenkirk Chevy Waukee the day after Thanksgiving.

Shottenkirk Chevy Waukee General Manager Travis Black and Shottenkirk Automotive Group Marketing Manager Doug Owen share the details.

Shottenkirk Chevy Waukee is located at 755 Hickman Road in Waukee. For more information, give them a call at 515-987-8575 or visit their website at waukeechevy.com.