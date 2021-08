Bras for the Cause raised money to ensure all Iowans uninsured or underinsured have access to mammograms and cervical screenings and other related medical services.

Lynda Meyers and Wanda Barkdoll share details of events coming up, including the B4 Bike Ride: Bras, Bikes, Bars, and Beers on August 29th. Learn more and sign up at brasforthecause.com.