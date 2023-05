A big project is returning to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Colleen Murphy, Director of Community Relations for the Des Moines Arts Festival, is back to share details of The Billboard Project.

WHO 13 is a proud media partner of the Des Moines Arts Festival, which is happening June 23rd through the 25th at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines. Learn more at https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/.