The Kentucky Derby is coming up, and we know it’s all about the hats! Co-Founder of We Give a RAM Michelle Hanson and Altoona Florist Stephanie Groom share the fun details of the We Give a RAM Kentucky Derby Party benefiting Swerve Outreach.

The We Give a RAM Kentucky Derby Party is May 7th from 4:30 pm to Midnight. You can get tickets here. Learn more about Swerve Outreach at altoonakidscafe.org.