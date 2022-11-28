Michael Caleb, owner of Perspire Sauna Studio, shares what infrared sauna therapy and how it works.
Perspire Sauna Studio now has locations in West Des Moines and Ankeny. For more information, visit perspiresaunastudio.com.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
Michael Caleb, owner of Perspire Sauna Studio, shares what infrared sauna therapy and how it works.
Perspire Sauna Studio now has locations in West Des Moines and Ankeny. For more information, visit perspiresaunastudio.com.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now