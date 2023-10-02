It’s pumpkin spice and everything nice when it comes to muffins and creamer. Fareway Meat & Grocery Dietitian Whitney Hemmer shares two recipes for pumpkin spice season.

3 Ingredient Pumpkin Spice Muffins

Makes 12 muffins

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

1 (15 ounce) spice cake mix

1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin puree

2 eggs

Directions

Combine cake mix, pumpkin and eggs. Spray a 12-cup muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray.

Bake at 350⁰F for 17–22 minutes.

Notes: you do not need to add additional cake ingredients listed on the cake mix.

Approximate nutrition information per muffin: 168 calories; 3.6 g fat; 1.2 g saturated fat; 36 mg cholesterol; 224 mg sodium; 31 g carbohydrate; 1.1 g fiber; 17 g sugar; 2.3 g protein

Pumpkin Spice Creamer

¾ cup heavy cream

½ cup milk

½ cup maple syrup

2 tsp. vanilla

1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

Pinch salt

Directions

Mix all ingredients and store in the refrigerator

