It’s pumpkin spice and everything nice when it comes to muffins and creamer. Fareway Meat & Grocery Dietitian Whitney Hemmer shares two recipes for pumpkin spice season.
3 Ingredient Pumpkin Spice Muffins
Makes 12 muffins
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
1 (15 ounce) spice cake mix
1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin puree
2 eggs
Directions
Combine cake mix, pumpkin and eggs. Spray a 12-cup muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray.
Bake at 350⁰F for 17–22 minutes.
Notes: you do not need to add additional cake ingredients listed on the cake mix.
Approximate nutrition information per muffin: 168 calories; 3.6 g fat; 1.2 g saturated fat; 36 mg cholesterol; 224 mg sodium; 31 g carbohydrate; 1.1 g fiber; 17 g sugar; 2.3 g protein
Pumpkin Spice Creamer
¾ cup heavy cream
½ cup milk
½ cup maple syrup
2 tsp. vanilla
1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
Pinch salt
Directions
Mix all ingredients and store in the refrigerator
