Do good fences make good neighbors? We’ll find out when “Native Gardens” takes the stage at The Playhouse in June. Katy Merriman, Co-Director, and Gabriela Fuentes, who plays “Tania” share why you’ll want to see this show.

Des Moines Playhouse is located at 831 42nd Street. For more information on upcoming performances and tickets, call 515-277-6261 or go to dmplayhouse.com.