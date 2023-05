A recently published book is out sharing the story of one of the last living survivors from Schindler’s list, who eventually found in haven in Des Moines. Sandi Yoder, Director of the Iowa Jewish Historical Society, shares details about “Saved by Schindler: The Life of Celina Karp Biniaz.”

