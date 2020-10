We all like to celebrate Halloween, even our pets! Megan Casey with Paws and Pints and Brianna Oleson with Hope Animal Rescue of Iowa share the details on Barks, Brews, and Boos.

The event is this Saturday, October 31st and Sunday, November 1st at the Horizon Events Center in Clive. Proceeds will Benefit Hope Animal Rescue of Iowa. You can check it out Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is $5 per dog and $5 per human.