It’s a dance party spanning and decades, and we have a member of the band that will be there! Jerry Lorenson, from The Pork Tornadoes, is here with the story of the band behind the beards.

You can see The Pork Tornadoes on May 6th at the 80s, 90s, 00s Dance Party at 7 pm at the Lauridsen Amphitheater in Waterworks Park.

Learn more at porktornadoes.com.