She’s a singer, songwriter, fiddler, vee-oh-list, pianist, educator. And don’t forget piano tuner. The multi-talented Kathryn Severing Fox shares what she’s working on now.
Learn more at www.kathrynseveringfox.com.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
She’s a singer, songwriter, fiddler, vee-oh-list, pianist, educator. And don’t forget piano tuner. The multi-talented Kathryn Severing Fox shares what she’s working on now.
Learn more at www.kathrynseveringfox.com.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now