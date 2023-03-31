He’s been cracking up audiences online, but soon he’s taking the stage for a great cause. Comedian Justan Spaid shares more about a funny fundraising event.
Stand-up Comedy Night for a Cause is April 8th at 8pm at the Ames City Auditorium.
by: Megan Reuther
