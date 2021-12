WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Five students at Stilwell Junior High School in West Des Moines are being criminally charged in connection with threats of violence that caused some parents to pull their kids from classes last week.

The West Des Moines Police Department says the investigation began Friday, December 10th into threats made via social media and orally. Two students are being charged with terrorism, a Class D felony. Three other students are charged with first-degree harassment, which is an aggravated misdemeanor.