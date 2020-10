Whether it is your first, third, maybe fifth, bringing a new child into the family can seem overwhelming. A new virtual event is here to help. It’s called Babes + Babies! Des Moines Mom is putting on the virtual event. Co-owner Kara Knaack shares the details.

You can get tickets on Des Moines Mom’s website. The virtual event is Sunday, October 25th from 6 to 8:30 p.m.