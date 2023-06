The Des Moines Arts Festival provides more than a shot for artists to feature their work and find new fans. It also provides a unique opportunity for non-profits.

Jenni Boonjakuakul shares what you can experience at the Iowa Bird Rehabilitation booth during the Des Moines Arts Festival.

