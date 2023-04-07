Alex Payne from the Altoona Arts and Culture Commission shares the corny events coming this summer in Altoona and the artists selected to paint 6 foot tall corn sculptures.
Learn more at https://altoona-iowa.com.
by: Megan Reuther
