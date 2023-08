It’s a different side of John Lennon many have never seen. World Renowned Artist May Pang talks about her candid photos and time spent with a music legend.

A collection of these private photographs will be on display at The Meadows Event Center Wednesday, August 23 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. Admission to the exhibit is free and all works are available to purchase.

To learn more about May Pang’s Art Exhibit, call 515-967-1000 or go online to prairiemeadows.com.