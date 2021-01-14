Ankeny Mom Fights Cancer During Pandemic

Our world changed on March 13th as things started shutting down and our world went virtual during the global pandemic. That date will stay in an Ankeny mom’s mind for another reason.

Lisa Lund was diagnosed with a rare subtype of lymphoma called nodular lymphocyte predominant Hodgkin lymphoma. She had to start treatment in the hospital right away and had to say goodbye to her newborn daughter Quinn.

She’s now part of Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Re(Solution) challenge. You can learn more, sign up, and even donate at lls.org.