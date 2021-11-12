All-star lineup visits Des Moines for one night only

The Civic Music Association has been part of central Iowa community for 96 years. Each year, it presents world-renowned artists to perform and actively participate in education programming.

Jeff Kane and Kari Smith with the Civic Music Association and Clint Holmes with “Georgia on My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles” share the details about the special performance.

It is tonight at Hoyt Sherman Place. You can get tickets at civicmusic.org. You can learn about the 21/22 season online as well.