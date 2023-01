It is all about the lips as we get ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day in less than a month. Dr. Heidi Koch from the Spa at West Glen shares advice for perfectly plump lips.

She also shares details about a special event featuring EmFace and EmSculpt Neo. It is Wednesday, January 25th from 10 am to 7 pm at the Spa at West Glen. Please RSVP.

Set up your appointment at the Spa at West Glen by calling 515-207-6788 or going online to spawestglen.com.