Aging Gracefully: attitude of gratitude

This time of year, there’s an emphasis on expressing gratitude. For our senior loved ones, it may be challenging to have an attitude of gratitude and concentrate on the positives in the midst of the challenges of aging. Angie Wadle and Susie Ray with the Arbordale, an Essex Community, share advice on how to help our older loved ones shift their focus to appreciation.

For more information, call 515-727-5927 or visit thearbordale.com. The Arbordale, an Essex Community is located at 2727 82nd Place in Urbandale.