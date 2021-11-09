Advice to help children succeed at reading

Parents with children grades 1st through 4th should really take notice of how well their child is reading. Children in that age range who were in Kindergarten through 3rd grade during COVID’s worst effects on schooling might not be mastering basic foundational skills for reading.

April Samp with Sylvan Learning of Iowa shares advice on what parents can do to help their children succeed. Sylvan Learning of Iowa has locations in Johnston, Ames, Hiawatha, and Coralville.

You can find more resources at sylvanlearning.com. Call 515-867-8000 to sign up for an assessment.