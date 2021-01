The Wolfe Eye Clinic participates regularly in national clinical trials for the advancement of retina diseases, such as macular degeneration. Their research has been part of new approvals that can make a difference for patients around the world.

Dr. Jared Nielsen, Retina Surgeon and Director of Clinical Trials for Wolfe Eye Clinic, shares what macular degeneration is and what you can do if you have it.

