You want your loved one to enjoy the day. WesleyLife Adult Day Services can help your family member maintain independence and health when you can’t be with him or her. Julie Reed, Director of Adult Day Services explains what services are available.

The Dahl Adult Day Center is located at 3520 Grand Avenue in Des Moines. If you’d like to learn more about it, you can visit wesleylife.org or call 515-271-6701.