You may be used to hearing them on the radio, but they’ve also been busy having some winter fun in Central Iowa. Luke and Jeriney from KIOA 93.3 share what they’ve been up to this season.
Learn more and listen at kioa.com.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
You may be used to hearing them on the radio, but they’ve also been busy having some winter fun in Central Iowa. Luke and Jeriney from KIOA 93.3 share what they’ve been up to this season.
Learn more and listen at kioa.com.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now