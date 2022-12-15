Eric Peterson from Peterson Financial Group shares a great way to add greens to your holiday menu so you can invest in your health!

Here is his recipe for a Brussel Sprout Salad:

Brussel Sprout Salad

1 pound of Brussels sprouts-shaved in a food processor

1 package 3.5 oz. dried cherries and honey walnuts

1 wedge of Manchego cheese

Dressing

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 clove of garlic

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

