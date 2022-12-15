Eric Peterson from Peterson Financial Group shares a great way to add greens to your holiday menu so you can invest in your health!
Here is his recipe for a Brussel Sprout Salad:
Brussel Sprout Salad
1 pound of Brussels sprouts-shaved in a food processor
1 package 3.5 oz. dried cherries and honey walnuts
1 wedge of Manchego cheese
Dressing
¼ cup rice wine vinegar
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 clove of garlic
1 teaspoon dried oregano
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
½ cup olive oil
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Learn more about Eric at askericpeterson.com.