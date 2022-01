SAN ANGELO, Texas (KCAU) -- Donald Huisinga went from being a high school student from Auburn, Iowa to jumping out of a plane during the U.S's attack on Normandy in 1943 during World War II.

After surviving the battles at Normandy, including a six-month stint as a prisoner of war, Huisinga moved back to the States, started a family, but lived with one major regret: not finishing his diploma at Auburn High School.