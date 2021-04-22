13 Friend: Welcome Taj Simmons

Welcome to WHO 13, Taj Simmons! He comes to Des Moines as a Multimedia Journalist from Roanoke, Virginia. He is no stranger to Iowa. Simmons started his reporting career covering news and sports in Southeast Minnesota and Northern Iowa.
