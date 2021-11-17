13 Friend: Wednesday fun with Megan

DES MOINES, IOWA -- The Iowa Department of Public Health's latest weekly update of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state shows all of the key indicators are moving in a negative direction.

As of midnight on Wednesday, 544 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19 - 123 of them in the ICU. Both of those figures are up from Monday's report; two weeks ago the number of COVID-19 patients had dropped to 464. 78.9% of COVID-19 patients in the ICU are unvaccinated.