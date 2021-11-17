13 Friend: Wednesday fun with Megan

Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Election Results
Digital Originals
Hunger Action Month
Special Reports
Politics
The Insiders with Dave Price
Washington DC Bureau
Continuing the Conversation
Honoring Black History
Coronavirus
Clear The Shelters
Destination Iowa
First Responder Appreciation
BestReviews
Veteran’s Voices
Golden Apple
Agribusiness
Top Stories
COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity rate and death toll increase in Iowa
Video
OSHA suspends 'vaccine mandate' for large employers
‘QAnon Shaman’ sentenced to more than 3 years in prison
Forever a food farm: Fairfield couple donates land to Sustainable Iowa Land Trust
Video
Sports
RVTV
Football Friday Primetime
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School
High School Scores
China 2022
Masters Report
Top Stories
Team Coverage Tuesday: Hawkeyes look to Senior Day; Matt Campbell makes clear his goal
Video
Top Stories
Loyola Chicago to leave Missouri Valley and join Atlantic 10
Illinois’ Bielema positive for COVID-19, will miss Iowa game
Padilla wins, Johnson shines, Kick hurts
Video
What’s Bugging Andy? Iowa and Iowa State not playing Drake and UNI in men’s basketball
Video
Video Center
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Maps & Radar
WHO 13 Skycam Network
Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Warnings
Weather Related Closings
Senior Salutes
Weather Blog
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
WHO Rocks the Block
Open For Business
What’s Cooking
Dollars and Sense
Wellness Wednesday
Guest of the Day
On WHO 13
On-Air
WHO 13 App Center
Sign Up For Daily Email Alerts
WHO 13 Podcasts…
Live Streaming
Remarkable Women
Buy Local
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Search
Search
13 Friend: Wednesday fun with Megan
Hello Iowa
by:
Megan Reuther
Posted:
Nov 17, 2021 / 01:33 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 17, 2021 / 01:33 PM CST
WHO 13’s Megan Salois kicks off the Wednesday fun.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Close
You have been added to Afternoon News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Afternoon News
Sign Up
Popular
DMPS staffers threatening to resign if new district calendar proposal passes
Video
$10,000 signing bonuses and more await Iowa workers
Video
Java Joes CoffeeHouse in downtown Des Moines closes after 29 years
DMPD: Woman beaten and burned in violent assault, suspect still on the loose
Rittenhouse jurors deliberate for 2nd day
Video
COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity rate and death toll increase in Iowa
Video
Weather
Latest News
COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity rate and death toll increase in Iowa
Video
OSHA suspends 'vaccine mandate' for large employers
‘QAnon Shaman’ sentenced to more than 3 years in prison
Forever a food farm: Fairfield couple donates land to Sustainable Iowa Land Trust
Video
Story of WWII Algona POW camp being made into a movie
Video
DMPD: Woman beaten and burned in violent assault, suspect still on the loose
More News