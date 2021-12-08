13 Friend: Wednesday fun with Megan

RUNNELS, IOWA -- Xavier Nwankpa closed out his high school career in style last month with a state title at the UNI Dome. On Wednesday the standout Safety for the Southeast Polk Rams will take the next step in his football and educational career when he announces which school he'll attend in the fall.

Nwankpa has narrowed the list to three finalists: the University of Iowa, Notre Dame University and Ohio State University. Nwankpa is the topped-ranked safety in the nation and the highest-ranked player in state history. Rivals.com considers him the 20th best high school football recruit in the nation right now.