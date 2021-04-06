13 Friend: Tuesday’s Trending Topics

The library has been such an important part of a life turned upside down this year. April 7th is set aside as a day to donate to it. It’s National Library Giving Day.

Cory McAnelly from The Des Moines Public Library Foundation shares how you can give back.

You can use the mobile option by texting LIBRARYGIVING to 41444. You can also mail your gift to Dory Briles, Foundation Executive Director, 1000 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA, 50309.Gifts are accepted through April 10.